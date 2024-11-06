Nigeria: University Honours Ex-APC National Secretary

Mr Akpanudoedehe urged the alumni to come together and raise an endowment fund for research for the institution.

A former National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC), John Akpanudoedehe has been honoured with a "Distinguished Alumni Award" by his alma mater - the University of Uyo, (Uniuyo).

The university's vice-chancellor, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, presented the award to Mr Akpanudoedehe on Tuesday at the university's main campus in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event tagged "Alumni Homecoming" preceded the 29th and 30th convocation of the institution which begins on Thursday.

In his remark, Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former senator and 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Akwa Ibom, urged the alumni to institute an endowment fund for research at the university, as is done in foreign universities.

"By now, we should have an endowment (fund) for research," Mr Akpanudoedehe said. "The universities were meant to provide solutions to challenges through research."

He said Uniuyo has produced the best in law, engineering, and many other fields and urged the vice-chancellor to harness the university's resources to ensure it offers solutions to societal challenges.

"This university built me up. I can stand anywhere to proffer solutions to challenges.

"I was taught in this university that if you cannot give answers to what happens to poverty, then you cannot be a good government," he said.

The awardee, who doubles as the chairperson for the occasion urged the university to tie the occasion to a project so that funds raised can be channeled in that direction.

In his remark, Professor Ndaeyo urged the institution's alumni to consider organising the same homecoming at the faculty and department levels.

Mr Ndaeyo is the first alumni of the school to be elected the institution's vice-chancellor.

He recalled that he met some old students of the Department of Agronomy who graduated as far back as 1967 at a departmental homecoming at the University of Ibadan, where he did his Ph.D in 2000.

"The homecoming as you see here is basically for the convocation. But after now it can be held at any time of the year," the vice-chancellor said.

"I'm trying to say that it shouldn't end here. Let us put our eyes on departments and faculties and see what we can do."

He thanked Mr Akpanudoedehe, who, he said, constructed a facility at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital that secured the university's accreditation.

In his opening remarks, Peter Esuh, chairperson of the planning committee, said the event aims to make the institution stand taller than any other university in the south-south region and then compete and grow taller than any other university in the country.

Mr Esuh, a professor of marketing communication and dean of the faculty of communication and media studies, told the institution's alumni to borrow a leave from contemporary universities where alumni made financial contributions to the development of their alma mater.

"But in Nigeria, it is government or private individuals," Mr Esuh said, urging the alumni to get involved in developing their alma mater.

Other awardees at the event included Ekong Sampson, a senator representing Akwa Ibom South at the National Assembly, and some former students of the school who were decorated as ambassadors of the institution.