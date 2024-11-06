Nigeria: International Road Racer Mhlaba-Adebo Gears Up for Lagos Women Run

Concurrently, the Lagos Women Run Expo kicked off on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, featuring an empowerment programme for women

Renowned international road racer, Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo, collected her kit on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, ahead of the 9th edition of the Lagos Women Run, scheduled for 9 November.

Ms Mhlaba-Adebo, Chief of Creative at Maoko Project, expressed enthusiasm for the 10km race, praising the organisers for their efforts. "I am a member of the National Black Marathoners Association," she said.

With an impressive racing resume, Ms Mhlaba-Adebo shared her experience: "I have run over 50 races, including the Chicago marathon, Boston 10k for women multiple times, several half marathons, and various 5km, 8km, and 10km events."

In addition to her racing credentials, Ms Mhlaba-Adebo boasts nearly a decade of experience in public health in the USA, specifically in Boston.

Notably, she participated in the Boston marathon on 17 April 2023, raising over $6,000 for students pursuing medical fields through the Middlesex County Chapter of the Links Incorporated.

"I've heard great things about the Lagos Women Run and look forward to an exciting time running on Lagos' streets," Ms Mhlaba-Adebo added.

Convener Tayo Popoola noted, "Apart from kit collection, women are learning new skills to sustain themselves financially."

The 2024 Lagos Women Run is expected to draw over 10,000 participants, with all runners who reach the start point receiving gift vouchers to support them during the festive season.