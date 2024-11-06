Ethiopia: PM Abiy Receives Prime Minister Bah of Republic of Guinea

6 November 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah of the Republic of Guinea, to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

PM Bah in Addis Ababa to participate in the "World without Hunger Conference" opened on Tuesday.

Similarly, the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has also arrived in Addis Ababa.

Upon his arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the President was received by Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, and Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

The World without Hunger Conference kicked off on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, featuring solution-oriented technical sessions, an investment forum, and a high-level political forum.

In his keynote address to the conference Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said "In a crisis prone world with a growing population, ensuring food security demands innovative solutions. We must adopt sustainable practices, advance modern farming, expand access to essential agriculture inputs and address climate change to enhance productivity."

The conference, co-organized by UNIDO, the African Union Commission (AUC), and the Government of Ethiopia with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), brought together over 1,500 high-level stakeholders from across the globe.

This significant event is witnessing participation from Heads of State, Ministers, UN agencies, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society, all committed to addressing global food insecurity.

