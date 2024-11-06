Ghana: Yorke Appointed Trinidad & Tobago Coach

Dwight Yorke has set out his desire to bring "incredible moments" to Trinidad and Tobago after being appointed as his home nation's new coach.

The Soca Warriors legend will aim to lead his country to qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. He takes over from Derek King, who was leading the team on an interim basis following the departure of Angus Eve in July 2024.

Yorke scored 18 goals in 72 games for Trinidad and Tobago and captained them at the Germany 2006 World Cup finals, which remains their only appearance at the tournament to date.

His most recent coaching role was with Australian A-League side, Macarthur, who he guided to an Australia Cup success in 2022.

"I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the Trinidad and Tobago national team," said Yorke. "The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to. As a player, I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad, I hope they can continue as head coach."

Trinidad and Tobago have taken four points from their first two games in the second round of Concacaf World Cup 26 qualifying. They are second in their group, two points behind Costa Rica, with their campaign set to resume in June 2025.---FIFA