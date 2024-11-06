West Africa: Ghana Has Made Significant Gains in Cyber Security

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has touted Ghana's significant advancements in cyber security, underscoring the nation's commitment to fostering a secured digital economy.

He attributed the achievements to his administration's digitalisation agenda, which include initiatives such as mobile money interoperability, the Ghana QR payment system, and the national identification system, all of which have transformed the country's economy.

Speaking at the 2024 Cyber security Awards Night in Accra on Friday, the President said cyber security was essential for achieving national development goals and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal.

The event, organised by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, aimed to recognise key individuals and institutions that have significantly contributed to the development of cyber security in Ghana.

The ceremony also highlighted the efforts of partners who collaborated with the authority through public-private partnerships, academic collaborations, and other strategic alliances that have fostered CSA growth.

The President emphasised the dual nature of digital opportunities and the increasing cyber threats facing the country, stressing that, "In this ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, the numbers are a stark reminder of the work before us."

He referenced the 2024 IBM Cost of Data Breach report, which revealed average cost of nearly $4.9 million per data breach, underscoring the urgency of enhancing cyber security measures.

Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that such statistics reinforced the importance of Ghana's cyber security initiatives and the urgency of securing the nation's national digital framework.

The President explained that since 2017, Ghana had established the foundation for a resilient digital economy through strategic policies and initiatives.

Furthermore, he mentioned the formation of the National Cyber Security Inter-Ministerial Advisory Council to coordinate efforts among key ministries.

Nana Akufo-Addo noted that the creation of the NCSA, evolving from the National Cyber Security Secretariat, represented a crucial step in enhancing the nation's defenses against cyber threats.

"These institutions are crucial for securing critical sectors such as banking, energy, and health, contributing to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals 8, 9, and 11 by safeguarding our infrastructure, promoting innovation, and fostering inclusive, safe, and resilient communities," he explained.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the Safer Digital Ghana campaign, launched in 2018, which had increased awareness of cyber hygiene among diverse demographics.

The Director General of the CSA, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, praised President Akufo-Addo for his visionary leadership, which had significantly enhanced Ghana's position on the Global Cyber Standards Index.

He noted that the commitment to creating a safe cyberspace had propelled Ghana to become the second highest ranked country in Africa and one of only five nations designated as a Tier 1 model country in cyber security.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako acknowledged the vital role of the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, in translating the President's vision into actionable strategies.

He emphasised the importance of cross-party support in Parliament, highlighting that the collective commitment had been crucial to the success of the nation's cyber security initiatives.

The President was presented with an award for his significant contributions to advancing cyber security in Ghana, and his dedication to creating a secure digital environment crucial for national development and protecting citizens from cyber-attacks.

The event also recognised various public and private institutions, as well as individuals, for their collective efforts in enhancing cybersecurity in the country.

The event marked the end of this year's National Cyber Security Awareness Month, which focused on the upcoming elections. It was on the theme: 'Combating Misinformation and Disinformation in a Digitally Resilient Democracy.'