Ghana: Prof. Opoku-Agyemang Supports C/R Farmers With 1,000 Bags of Fertilizer

5 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has donated 1,000 bags of fertilizers to farmers across the Central Region to help boost their farming operations in order to increase their income.

During her recent tour of the Region, the NDC Running mate informed farmers in certain constituencies of her intention to support them to boost their farming ventures to raise their standard of living.

In fulfillment of her promise, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang has presented over 1,000 bags of fertiliser to some constituencies through the Members of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidates of the beneficiary constituencies.

The constituencies that received the gesture from the Running mate of former President, John Mahama, include: Gomoa Central, Gomoa East, Gomoa West and Asikuma Odoben Brakwa. Other constituencies include Upper Denkyira East, Twifu Atsi- Mukwa and Assin Central.

The donation was made to targeted farmers upon their request made during the tour by Naana Opoku-Agyemang in their respective constituencies.

Farmers who received the fertilisers have expressed their profound gratitude to the Running Mate and prayed for the blessings of the Lord to make her come into office as the first female Vice President of the Republic of Ghana on January 7, 2025

