Ghana: Gt. Oly Still Unbeaten in Zone 3

5 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Great Olympics continued their impressive unbeaten streak in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League, thrashing Inter Allies 3-0.

The Dade Boys, who were relegated at the end of the 2023/24 season, have bounced back strongly in the second tier, boasting four wins and one draw in five matches.

Great Olympics took top spot in the zone with a resounding 3-0 win over Inter Allies at the Tuba Astro Turf.

Augustus Asuo opened the scoring in the 30th minute, followed by Edmund Okai's spectacular goal on the stroke of halftime.

Ibrahim Abubakar sealed the victory with a 67th-minute strike.

Their impressive performance has catapulted them to the top of the table with 13 points.

Rain Masters sit second with 11 points, just two points adrift, while Hohoe United occupy third spot with nine points.

Rain Masters secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Attram De Visser at Prampram in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League. Dickson Afoakwah, a former Asante Kotoko attacker, scored in the sixth-minute to give his side all the points.

Elsewhere, Port City FC emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win over FC Nania at the Daasebre Boamah II Park.

David Duncan scored in the 53rd minute, while Mohammed Sidiq Moro netted the winner in the 70th minute. -Ghanafa.org

