Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Anti-Koffa Lawmakers Back to House Chamber, Calls for Due Process

Monrovia — The ongoing power struggle within the 55th House of Representatives intensified Monday as both factions concluded a conference with Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeissy.

This conference followed a stay order issued by Justice Gbeissy, aimed at halting efforts by the "majority bloc" to remove House Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

The Speaker's legal team, represented by former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh and Cllr. Cyrenius Cephas, argued that the attempts to oust Koffa violated his constitutional rights.

They highlighted alleged violations of Articles 31 and 49 of the Liberian Constitution, asserting that the majority bloc failed to follow proper due process in their efforts.

"This quote on quote majority bloc are violating Article 31 1986 Constitution, which states that each member of the Legislature, before taking his seat and entering upon the duties of office, shall take and subscribe to a solemn oath of affirmation, before the presiding officer of the House to which such person was elected and in the presence of other members of that House, to uphold and defend the Constitution and laws of the Republic and to discharge faithfully the duties of such office" he noted.

He further quoted, "Article 49 states that The House of Representative shall elect once every six years a Speaker who shall be the presiding officer of that body, a Deputy Speaker, and such other officers as shall ensure the proper functioning of the House. The Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and other officers so elected may be removed from office for cause by resolution of a two-thirds majority of the members of the House."

Countering these claims, the "majority bloc", represented by former Senator Varney Sherman and Atty. Garrison Yealue, maintained that their actions were legitimate. Cllr. Sherman stated that a formal complaint had been filed against Speaker Koffa on October 21, 2024, which has yet to receive a response, thus justifying their move for removal.

During the Monday conference, Associate Justice Gbeissy and presiding in chamber questioned Cllr. Sherman on whether a formal complaint had been submitted to Speaker Koffa prior to the removal efforts.

Sherman confirmed that it had been filed but was met with strong rebuttals from Koffa's team, who contended that no official complaint was lodged--only signatures had been gathered to support the removal.

Emphasizing the need for adherence to legal protocols, Justice Gbeissy urged the "majority bloc" to ensure all procedures are followed correctly.

Cllr. Sherman acknowledged this directive, indicating a willingness to comply his clients "majority bloc to return to session under the speakership of Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa.