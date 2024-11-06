Liberia: Rep. Cooper Withdraws From Majority Bloc, Calls for Due Process for Speaker

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Montserrado County District #5 Representative Prescilla Abram Cooper has announced her decision to withdraw her support from the ongoing effort to remove Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa as Speaker of the House of Representatives, citing procedural concerns and the importance of upholding constitutional due process.

In a press statement, Rep. Cooper stated she would step back from the campaign until its supporters secure the 49 votes required--a two-thirds majority--to constitutionally unseat Speaker Koffa. Cooper explained that her initial backing stemmed from her interest in specific clauses within the resolution, which she believed merited a fair and thorough review in line with due process as outlined in Article 49 and Article 20(a) of Liberia's 1986 Constitution, as well as House Rule 9.1.

"Since it has been over one month and the procedure has not been followed, I'm disengaging to wait until the right procedures are followed," Cooper noted, emphasizing the importance of adhering to established legislative protocols.

The representative also highlighted the broader implications of the move, warning against any action that could jeopardize Liberia's democratic stability or hinder President Joseph Boakai's ARREST AGENDA, which prioritizes reform and stability. She urged her colleagues in the "majority bloc" to respect the Constitution and House rules, and to prioritize a lawful, unified approach to legislative responsibilities.

"I therefore call upon my colleagues, 'Majority members,' to return to the session recognized by the law, constitution, and rules so that we can refocus on doing the people's business in a lawful, unified, productive, constitutional, and constructive manner," Rep. Cooper stated.

The lawmaker underscored her commitment to serving the Liberian people and upholding their trust, adding, "The Liberian people deserve a government committed to their progress, and I remain dedicated to upholding that trust."

Rep. Cooper's announcement comes amid a contentious push within the House of Representatives to remove Speaker Koffa, which has sparked debate over legislative integrity, transparency, and the appropriate means of addressing grievances within Liberia's governing bodies.