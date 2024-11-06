Liberia: Sports Ambassador Kebé Has Launched Liberia Sports Academy (LSA)

Monrovia — Since Liberia's founding, the nation has not had an academy for multiple sports -- a gap that many believe has contributed to the country's struggles in advancing its sports sector.

With the establishment of the Liberia Sports Academy by Youth and Sports ambassador Alioune Kebe, many say unhidden talents will be discovered.

Ambassador Kebé has brought international coaches to Liberia, including some with European licenses, and incorporated local professional sports experts.

According to the founder of the academy, it is an initiative that is expected to set Liberia on a path toward becoming a global sports contender.

The Liberia Sports Academy offers programs in various sports, including volleyball, table tennis, basketball, and football, with plans to expand into additional sports.

Ambassador Kebé told the media at the official opening of the academy that his short-term goal is to send talented Liberians to Europe, Asia, and other prominent sports nations for trials.

He envisions that within the next eight years, Liberian players will be competing in top-flight leagues.

He told the press that his long-term goal is to expand the academy in other parts of the country, because there are too many good talents in Liberia.