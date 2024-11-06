Ganta — The President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Mr. Mustapha Ishola Raji has fulfilled a commitment to Nimba County by breaking ground for the refurbishment of the Gompa Sports Stadium.

This highly anticipated project, set to transform the stadium into a modern sports facility, showcases Raji's dedication to advancing football in Liberia and supporting local communities.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Nimba County. A few months ago, Raji assured the people of Nimba that, under his leadership, the Ganta Stadium would experience much-needed modernization.

The recent groundbreaking ceremony serves as a testament to this promise and reflects his commitment to improving sports infrastructure and delivering on his vision for a stronger, more inclusive sports environment across Liberia.

Accompanied by a high-powered delegation--including the First Vice President of the FA, Executive Committee members, and prominent sports enthusiasts from in and around Nimba County--Raji's visit brought a wave of optimism.

The gathered supporters and football fans watched with excitement as Mr. Raji and other football executives held the ceremonial shovel, marking the stadium's transformation. This moment, long awaited by many, was a visible reminder of the LFA's commitment to elevating sports in Liberia.

The refurbishment project, awarded to Dutch company Edelgrass, will officially commence on Monday, November 4, 2024, and is expected to be completed within six months. The project, financed through FIFA's FIFA Forward program, includes the installation of an artificial pitch, an underground water sprinkler system, stadium lighting, roofing, and a generator to provide reliable power.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These upgrades are designed to meet international standards, making Gompa Stadium a premier venue for sports events and a hub for nurturing local talent.

During the event, Raji highlighted the broader impact of this initiative on Liberia's sports development. "Today is a testament to our commitment not only to Nimba County but to the growth of football throughout Liberia," he stated. "With FIFA's support, we are laying the foundation for a facility that will inspire youth, cultivate talent, and serve as a pillar for our communities." His message underscored the LFA's mission to create spaces where Liberians can come together to celebrate the nation's sports achievements.

As the ceremony concluded, there were cheers and glimpses of hope on the faces of the local supporters and football enthusiasts.

The Nimba County sports hierarchy embraced Mr. Raji's transformational vision and pledged their commitment to the stadium's upkeep.

With the promise of a modernized Gompa Sports Stadium on the horizon, the people of Nimba County look forward to a brighter future for local sports, fueled by Mr. Raji's unwavering dedication.