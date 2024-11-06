Liberia: Cathedral Catholic School Alumni Class of 2001/2002 Refurbished and Dedicates Alma Mater's Elementary Library

Monrovia — The Cathedral Catholic School Alumni class of 2001/2002 has refurbished the elementary library of alma mater to enhance the culture of reading among pupils.

Thomcelia M. Duoe is the Chairperson of the class of Lynxes. She told the gathering that the project marks a significant milestone in the lives of the Lynxes, Class of 2001/2002.

"We proudly hand over the newly refurbished elementary reading room," Madam Duoe said.

The project, according her is a testament to the class enduring love and commitment to their alma mater, Cathedral Catholic School, and their deep-rooted belief in the power of education.

"Our vision was to create a space that is not only functional and well-equipped but also warm, inviting, and conducive to learning. We wanted to give our young learners a place that sparks curiosity, fuels creativity and nurtures a lifelong love for reading," she said.

Madam Duoe added: "Transforming this important space has been our way of giving back, showing our dedication to academic excellence, and inspiring a culture of reading and learning."

The project she says began in August 2024, after which they engaged the school's administration to identify priority areas needing attention.

Among the various needs discussed, the elementary reading room stood out as a space with tremendous potential to impact young minds, she narrated.

"Recalling the challenges, we faced during our 20th-anniversary project in 2022, which came with its fair share of bottlenecks, we were determined to undertake this new endeavor with renewed purpose and resolve. And thus, the Refurbishment of the Elementary Reading Room became our mission," she said.

Madam Duoe furthers: "Over six weeks, the transformation unfolded, and we are proud to present a reading room that features comfortable seating for 30-40 students, reinforced shelves displaying over 1,000 books, Two 12 BTU air conditioners, three ceiling fans for improved ventilation, child-friendly furniture, and newly tiled floors to enhance the overall ambiance."

"In addition to these physical improvements, we have equipped the space with: Five desktop all-in-one computers, One laptop for librarian use,

Thirty USB drives, and One industrial printer. These tools will provide opportunities to build digital literacy skills, engage in interactive learning programs, and explore new dimensions of creativity," Madam Duoe noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Each device she says has been pre-configured with student and administrative accounts, and essential software like Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, enabling students to do assignments, presentations, and other projects easily.

"This comprehensive refurbishment, with a total cost of around USD 15,000 (Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars), was made possible through the collective efforts and contributions of the Lynxes, Class of 2001/2002," she said.

She praised member of the class for their generosity, hard work, and dedication, something she said have brought this vision to life.

Madam Duoe also expressed gratitude to the school's administration for incorporating the technological tools into the educational curriculum, something she says help students acquire basic internet skills, research, and explore free online educational platforms to enrich their learning experience.

"By providing these resources, we aim to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in an increasingly digital world," she said.

Madam Duoe continues: "As we officially open the doors to this reading room, we are not just opening a new chapter in the student's academic journey, we are also opening the doors to endless possibilities --where imaginations can soar, minds can grow, and dreams can be nurtured."

Students Veronica K.Y. Boyoe speaking on behalf of the school praised the 2001/2002 for given back to their school.