Liberia: Nahwul Commends Progress in Advocacy Efforts for Healthcare Workers, Urges Continued Patience

Monrovia, November 4, 2024 — The National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) has reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for better working conditions and wages for healthcare providers while calling on its members to remain patient as discussions with the government continue.

In a statement delivered by Deemi T. Dearzrua, Head of the Secretariat of NAHWUL, the union emphasized that it has actively engaged successive Liberian administrations for over a decade, seeking improvements such as salary increments, reclassification, and the regular employment of volunteer workers. Following the election of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, NAHWUL ramped up efforts, initiating dialogue with key government bodies, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the Civil Service Agency.

"Since mid-February 2024, we have been in dialogue with the new administration, outlining our demands and expectations," Dearzrua noted. Key issues highlighted by the union include the swift employment of volunteer healthcare workers, the need for reclassification and salary increases, better conditions for rural healthcare staff, and standardized job descriptions. NAHWUL also stressed the importance of ensuring healthcare workers can take annual and maternal leave without suffering financial penalties.

The union recognized a positive shift in the current administration's approach compared to its predecessor. Under the previous government, healthcare workers saw a reduction in salaries due to a controversial "harmonization" policy, coupled with an absence of dialogue between the government and NAHWUL leadership.

This year, in October, NAHWUL participated in a significant three-day session with government officials at Cape Hotel, addressing concerns around salary restructuring. Earlier today, NAHWUL leadership met with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Ministry of Health to work toward finalizing these key matters.

NAHWUL lauded the current administration for appointing a specialist to oversee continued dialogue, describing this as a meaningful step toward resolving outstanding issues. However, the union also reminded the government of the urgency required to address the welfare of healthcare workers, cautioning that prolonged delays would not be tolerated.

"We encourage all healthcare workers to remain patient and continue constructive dialogue. We have a unique opportunity to negotiate with a government that is willing to listen and collaborate as equal partners," Dearzrua stated. "At the same time, we urge the government to act decisively and promptly to address our members' concerns."

NAHWUL's leadership reiterated that while progress has been made, their resolve remains firm in securing improved conditions for all healthcare professionals in Liberia.