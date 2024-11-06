Born on 28 February 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on 19 June 2023, by President Tinubu.

The Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, is dead.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, died on Tuesday in Lagos after a period of illness, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.

The statement signed by the President's adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time.

"He wishes Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation," a part of the statement noted.

Read the full statement below:

Announcement of the Passing of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, regrets to announce the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff, at age 56.

He passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His distinguished military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Throughout his service, Lt. General Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

An alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, he earned a Master's degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.

President Tinubu expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time. He wishes Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)