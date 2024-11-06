Nigeria: Tinubu Mourns Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja and the Nigerian Armed Forces over the death of the army chief.

Tinubu, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said he regretted to announce the passing of General Lagbaja, at age 56.

A statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday explained that the COAS passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His distinguished military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Throughout his service, Lt. General Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

An alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, he earned a Master's degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.

"President Tinubu expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time. He wishes Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation," the statement added.