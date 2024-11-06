Liberia: NCCs Meets to Strengthen Climate Governance

Stakeholders working to advance climate action and governance in Liberia have developed a draft roadmap for the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) to guide the country's climate policy and response strategy. The proposed strategy prioritizes both climate change mitigation and adaptation measures.

The current policy framework governing the NCCS and Liberia's climate change efforts is due for an update. Once validated, the new strategy will empower the NCCS to mobilize critical climate funding and enable the country to meet its nationally determined contribution (NDC) targets, National Adaptation Plan goals, and other climate commitments.

Z. Elijah Whapoe, NCCS Coordinator, emphasized the significance of developing a strategic plan to bolster the NCCS's capacity to lead climate action initiatives. He highlighted the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders, including the National Disaster Management Agency, the Forestry Development Authority, and the Ministry of Finance in addressing the impacts of climate change.

"So when we strategically plan, the resources will flow. Let's help the country and set the direction," he said.

NCCS is the operational arm of the National Climate Change Steering Committee--the high-level inter-ministerial decision-making body responsible for climate change in Liberia. The draft national policy and response strategy of the National complied with a five-year strategic plan, which will be presented to the National Climate Change Steering Committee for their input and comments.

Nora Bowier, Deputy Managing Director, Forestry Development, stressed the importance of forests in mitigating climate change impacts. She described the Liberian forest as an asset that can contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

"We thank the EPA for coming up with a long-term vision. Planning, planning process--let's not take it for granted. Whatever we do here is going to determine what our future will be like," she said.

Since its inception in 2010 and subsequent activation in 2014, NSSC has endeavored to execute the mandate of coordination, policy, and resource mobilization; the activities have not been systematically planned and organized, according to the meeting concept note.

Ansu Dorley, Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency, stressed the need for Liberia to develop an early warning system to detect flooding and other climate hazards. "Without early warning, definitely climate change will affect our lives."

Atty. Adam Monabah, Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, said the roadmap should consider climate finance opportunities for Liberia. He added that the communities that have been asked to conserve their forest should be at the forefront of the negotiations to ensure that they benefit from their resources.

The two-day meeting was divided into sessions: the first was building consensus among NCCSC members on the vision direction and policy review process; the second focused on the technical detailing of the plan and policy review mechanism. Upon submission to the National Climate Change Secretariat.

When submitted for review by the National Climate Change Steering Committee, it takes one month for inputs and comments, which are then validated and approved for implementation.

The move by NSSC to develop a new roadmap for climate action in Liberia comes ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). During this conference, countries advocate for support and actions that align with their national plan. Countries with a well detailed plan can potentially have the opportunity to access climate finance.

Under the theme, "In Solidarity for a Green World," this year's conference focuses on clean and renewable energy, such as solar and wind. It will commence on 11 and end on 22 November 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.