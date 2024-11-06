Liberia: LRA Conducts Refresher Training for Over 60 Customs Examiners

Ganta, Nimba County, Nov 5, 2024 - The Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has completed a week-long capacity-building and refresher training for over 60 Customs officers, primarily examiners, who play a critical role in the LRA's operations.

Customs examiners are responsible for inspecting and assessing goods being imported into or exported from Liberia, ensuring compliance with customs laws and regulations. Their role is pivotal in balancing the enforcement of customs rules with facilitating the smooth flow of international trade while securing the necessary revenue for the country.

The refresher training, recently held in Ganta, Nimba County, focused on updating examiners' knowledge and aligning them with modern customs processes and procedures. The officers were also trained on navigating LRA communication platforms to stay informed while engaging with taxpayers.

The 60 participants, drawn from various borders and ports across Liberia, were introduced to the latest advancements in customs processes, procedures, and technologies. These tools are designed to enhance their operational efficiency and ensure they are up-to-date with modern customs practices.

Speaking at the event, Assistant Commissioner for Customs Policy and Technical Operations, Attorney William L. Buku, underscored the importance of keeping customs officers informed on global customs standards. "This training is essential to updating the knowledge of our officers and aligning them with modern customs processes and procedures. As international trade evolves, so must our capacity to regulate it effectively," Buku stated.

This training session is part of a broader initiative by the Customs Department to enhance the skills of its personnel at all levels. Earlier, similar training programs were conducted for first-time customs officers and senior rural port collectors, ensuring that every segment of customs operations is equipped to meet the demands of cross-border trade and compliance.

As Liberia focuses on expanding international trade and improving revenue collection, this training is seen as vital in boosting the department's capacity to manage the increasing volume and complexity of trade. By continuously strengthening its workforce, the Customs Department is expected to improve trade facilitation efficiency while maintaining compliance with both national and international regulations.

The training was facilitated by Assistant Commissioner for Customs Policy and Technical Operations, Attorney William L. Buku; Assistant Commissioner for Rural Ports, Edwin F. Kendema; and Manager for Communication, Media, and Public Affairs Section, Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh.