Liberia: Govt Announces U.S.$25m Master's Degree Work-Study Program

In a groundbreaking initiative set to empower the next generation of Liberian innovators, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced a US$25 million master's degree work-study program for aspiring Liberian students. The program, designed to provide advanced education and practical experience, will enable participants to pursue graduate studies in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States.

Speaking at the regular Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) press briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Nyanti highlighted the transformative potential of this initiative. "This program represents a significant investment in the future of Liberia," said Foreign Minister Nyanti. "By equipping our young minds with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in STEM and AI, we are laying the foundation for a robust and innovative workforce that will contribute meaningfully to national development."

The Foreign Minister further disclosed that the Ministry, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is set to officially launch the program later this week. This launch will signal the commencement of the recruitment process for 250 highly qualified Liberian students who will join the program in the upcoming January academic term in the US.

Foreign Minister Nyanti emphasized that this initiative is not only about education but also about economic empowerment. "Participants will have the unique opportunity to work while studying, enabling them to gain valuable professional experience and earn income to support themselves during their time in the United States," she noted. This approach is expected to foster both academic excellence and practical skills, ensuring that participants are well-prepared for real-world challenges.

Upon successful completion of their studies, program graduates will be required to return to Liberia, bringing with them enhanced skills and global perspectives that are crucial for the country's advancement. "The return of these graduates will be a game-changer," Foreign Minister Nyanti stated. "With their expertise, they will contribute to strengthening critical sectors such as technology, engineering, and education, and play an integral role in driving innovation and sustainable development in Liberia."

This US$25 million investment underscores the government's commitment to advancing education and fostering international partnerships that empower the youth. The program aims to create a ripple effect that benefits not just individual participants but the nation as a whole.

More details about the application process and eligibility criteria will be shared during the official launch event later this week. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs encourages all aspiring students with an interest in STEM and AI to stay informed and seize this opportunity to become part of a transformative movement that will shape Liberia's future.