Liberia: EPA Aims to Strengthen Climate Action Through New Law

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is developing Liberia's new climate law that outlines how the sales of carbon credits and how funds are generated are distributed among those who own the forest.

This legislation aims to establish a robust framework and policies on climate governance, action, and how the country can use its natural resources, including forests and mangroves, to access climate finance.

Dr. Emmanuel Urey, Executive Director of the EPA, emphasized the importance of the law in guiding climate actions and ensuring equitable distribution of benefits.

"We are asking all those in favor of carbon trading in Liberia to give the government 12 to 24 months," he said at the opening of a forum on Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) for Climate Action.

The law will outline the specific carbon market that Liberia intends to engage in, whether it's a voluntary or compliance market. It will define how the benefits derived from carbon sales, such as revenue and job creation, will be shared among various stakeholders, including local communities, government entities, and private sector actors.

The law will strengthen climate governance by establishing clear roles and responsibilities for government agencies, civil society organizations, and the private sector in climate action.

Jarsa Varnie Okai, Administrative Assistant, Office of the Deputy Manager, FDA, said they have received a lot of applications for the carbon market, but they have applicants to wait until the law is developed. "Liberia has not decided which carbon market to go for. Benefit sharing mechanism. Who benefits from what? Who takes more, community or government?"

The three-day meeting is geared towards elevating climate action awareness, showcasing processes and partnerships, and highlighting Liberia's six pilot programs. It also aimed to promote ownership and accelerate discussions around Liberia's climate law. The meeting is attended by members from four African countries: Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, and Togo.

The West Africa MRV bilateral support Climate Action -- Implementation and Climate Governance Program, funded by the Government and People of Canada, is supporting Liberia's climate action efforts. The program is focused on six key areas: Multilevel Climate Governance: Strengthening governance at various levels; high-Level Inter Ministerial Steering Coordination: Fostering collaboration among government agencies; MRV for University Curriculum Development: Integrating climate change into university curricula; Mangrove and Forest Monitoring System: Implementing a robust monitoring system for these ecosystems. Supporting the Forestry Development Authority: Strengthening the FDA's capacity to manage forests sustainably, and Waste Management: Promoting sustainable waste management practices.

Scott Muller, co-director, of MRV for Climate Action, hailed the six pilots' program currently implemented in Liberia. Muller says he is impressed by how the programs aligned with the country's national priorities.

"We are going to look at how to work more efficiently together, cultivating awareness, and discussing some exceptions on financial reporting," he said.

The program is supported by Novasphere, a non-governmental organization. The "Bilateral Support for Climate Action Implementation and Climate Governance being supported in these four countries will be active through March 2026 and will support each of the countries to strengthen and mature multi-level climate governance and institutional arrangements, establish more efficient and effective climate MRV systems, mobilize investments, and accelerate priority mitigation actions to achieve the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The goal is to support partner countries' commitments and capacity to plan, finance, and implement low-carbon solutions to local development challenges.

Hosted by the EPA, the National Climate Change Steering Committee, and the MRV for Climate Action Programme, the meeting planned to engage legislators, senators, and members of the Senate Committee on Land, Environment, and Natural Resources, House Committee on Land, Environment, and Natural Resources, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Land Authority, National Disaster Agency, Governance Commission, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Gender.

African countries including South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Eswatini, and Uganda have climate laws. Other countries are Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Zambia, and Mauritius. The law outlines how these countries respond to climate change, including mitigation and adaptation.