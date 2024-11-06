Nigeria: Vanguard Warns Public, Distances Itself From Fake Story On AfDB President

Vanguard Media Limited hereby issues a public warning to disregard a falsified visual circulating online, which purports to be a screenshot of our website.

The fake image features a photograph of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), accompanied by a fabricated and sensational headline stating, "Akinwumi Adesina did not know the microphone was on. We say goodbye to him forever. This is a sad day for all of Nigeria."

This fraudulent story references an imaginary television broadcast, aiming to mislead the public and cast baseless aspersions on Dr. Adesina's character.

Vanguard has the utmost respect for journalistic integrity, and we affirm that such misleading content is in direct opposition to our values and editorial standards.

We urge the public to rely only on verified sources and the official Vanguard platforms for accurate and responsible news.