Liberia: Senator Nuquay Denies Budget Manipulation Claims, Speaker Koffa's Removal

Karkata — Senator Emmanuel Nuquay has clarified his conversation in a leaked telephone conversation was against the budget manipulations carried out in the 2024 national budget by the co-chair of the House's committee on Ways, Means and Finance, Representative Ellen Attoh-Wreh.

The Margibi County senator provided documents to FrontPageAfrica, confirming the substantial increase in the Liberia Special Economic Zone's budget for 2024 from US$22,623 to an eye-popping US$697,623.

Senator Nuquay said his frustration was in response to how Rep. Attoh-Wreh manipulated budget allocations to benefit the Liberia Special Economic Zone, where her husband, Prince A. Wreh, serves as Executive Chairman.

He added the Liberia Special Economic Free Zone has been underperforming and recommended budget reductions due to its lack of efficacy. "I told my colleagues to reduce the budget because the entity was moribund," he said.

Rep. Attoh-Wreh, meanwhile, is under fire from residents of the county amid reports of budget manipulations to favor her husband,

According to a report gathered by FrontPage Africa, these funds would be used to hire over 70 individuals from Margibi County, many of whom are speculated to be supporting Mr. Wreh's anticipated campaign for a Senate seat in 2029.

Critics have raised alarms about potential conflicts of interest in Rep. Attoh-Wreh's actions, particularly as the purported hires are serving she and her husband's political agenda.

Allegations include utilizing them as political "propagandists" to target credible leaders within Margibi on social media platforms.

One anonymous legislator from the county told FrontPageAfrica, "It is questionable and unrealistic for the person making the budget to have a vested interest in it, as is the case with Rep. Attoh-Wreh."

Critics, including local residents, have also expressed outrage at Rep. Attoh-Wreh's prioritization of her family's financial interests over pressing community needs.

Some citizens have pointed to the sad state of the C.H. Rennie Hospital, which was destroyed by fire two years ago, as a prime example of neglected local infrastructure.

"While she seeks funds for her husband's budget, she has failed to secure funds for our hospital," local resident Joseph Kollie remarked.

Further, Marie David, another Margibi resident, lamented the dire situation at the E.J. Yancy Public School in Rep. Attoh-Wreh's district, which lacks basic furniture, questioning why Rep. Ellen Attoh-Wreh would allocate funds toward her husband's enterprise instead.

Concerns have also been raised about the stagnation of the Rev. W. K. Moore School in the 26gate community, which has yet to transition from elementary to junior high.

Community members are increasingly critical of Rep. Attoh-Wreh's perceived disconnect from local issues. Local resident Sumo Singbeh described her actions as self-serving, stating, "This disregard for Margibi District 3's needs in favor of her family's interests exemplifies troubling behavior."