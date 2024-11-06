Liberia: Majority Bloc Seeks Direct Engagement With Executive, Judiciary, and Senate Amid House Leadership Stalemate

Monrovia — In a move highlighting intensifying divisions within Liberia's House of Representatives, a majority bloc of lawmakers has formally requested that the Executive, Judiciary, and Senate conduct official business directly with them, bypassing the current House leadership. This request follows a protracted leadership crisis that has hindered legislative activities and cast uncertainty over the House's ability to govern effectively.

The majority bloc, comprising 43 lawmakers, argues that the ongoing impasse has severely disrupted the House's functioning, leaving key national issues unaddressed. During a session presided over by Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, the group passed a motion mandating clerical staff to inform other branches of government of their intent to conduct business independently.

"As this body continues to do the Liberian people's business, I move if I can be seconded, that this body in the spirit of Article 3, communicate with the Executive, the Judiciary and all relevant authorities including the Senate, of the normal and regular business of this body," said Rep. Jeremiah G. Sokan (District #1, Grand Gedeh County).

Following a unanimous vote by all 43 lawmakers present, Deputy Speaker Fallah charged: "Deputy Chief clerk, in keeping with the motion made, pls inform the chief executive, the senate, including all functionaries of government, to include the Judiciary that members are in session to do the Liberian people's business."

The call for direct engagement comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that instructed the bloc to give Speaker J. Fonati Koffa due process after their vote of no confidence. Following the ruling, the bloc, which had abandoned the main chamber, opted to continue holding sessions in the joint chamber. This move has left the minority faction, which supports Speaker Koffa, unable to meet quorum requirements and conduct sessions.

However, the majority bloc has faced challenges asserting its legitimacy and performing oversight duties in the absence of formal recognition from other branches of government. Attempts to summon officials from the executive branch have gone unanswered, as President Boakai and several ministries continue to conduct business with the House through Speaker Koffa. The Liberian Senate has not recognized the bloc's authority, creating further friction within the legislative body.

A government insider, speaking anonymously, expressed concern over the impasse's effect on governance. "The inability of the House to resolve this internal dispute is concerning. The Executive has critical priorities that require legislative approval, and this situation is untenable," the official noted.

The Judiciary has likewise refrained from addressing the issue, with legal experts suggesting it is unlikely to acknowledge the bloc. Attorney Samwar Fallah, speaking to FrontPage Africa said, "The Speaker remains legitimate. The Majority Bloc would need to formally file a complaint and follow due process to challenge his position. As it stands, the Speaker retains authority, and other branches should conduct business with him."

The faction also announced plans to investigate six pro-Koffa members accused of disrupting House proceedings on October 22. Representatives Frank Saah Foko, Marvin Cole, Luther Collins, Edward Flomo, Abu Kamara, and Zinnah Norman were summoned to appear before the majority bloc which had formed itself into a committee of a whole to be probed for their alleged action.

Senate's intervention failed

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence has reportedly held informal discussions with both factions in an attempt to mediate the crisis. However, sources indicate that a resolution remains distant, as both sides remain entrenched in their positions. The majority bloc has raised issues regarding Speaker Koffa's alleged conflicts of interest and claims that he has obstructed an audit of the House, accusations that Koffa has denied, calling instead for due process.

With the legislative session drawing to a close, pressure is mounting on Speaker Koffa and the majority bloc to reach a compromise. Analysts suggest that the bloc's call for direct engagement could either facilitate a resolution or deepen the divide within the House.

The escalating standoff has also sparked public outcry. On Tuesday, activist Vandalark Patricks led a protest at the Capitol, calling on the majority bloc to rejoin Speaker Koffa and the minority faction to fulfill their legislative duties. Although turnout was lower than expected, organizers vowed to continue their protests during each session day until the lawmakers resolve the crisis.

Ex-president Weah wants Fallah suspended from party

In addition, former President George Weah has called for Deputy Speaker Fallah's suspension from the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and requested he face the party's disciplinary committee over his "betrayal" of Speaker Koffa. In a live interview on his station, Kings FM from Ghana, Weah expressed disappointment in Fallah's actions, accusing him of undermining party unity. "It's unfortunate that people we trust want to sabotage the Speaker," Weah stated. "We need to go back to the table to discuss this betrayal and get back to the status quo."

As the standoff continues, stakeholders are increasingly concerned about its impact on Liberia's legislative agenda and governance framework. With critical bills awaiting approval, the country faces mounting pressure to resolve this internal dispute and restore functionality to its legislative body.

Selma Lomax contributed to this story.