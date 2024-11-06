Liberia: EPA Investigates Rubber Giant Firestone for Alleged Water Pollution

Harbel — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), through its Environmental Research & Radiation Safety (ERRS) division, is investigating Firestone Liberia for allegedly polluting water sources, including creeks and running water supplied to local homes.

The ERRS is responsible for collecting data to help shape policies aimed at preventing environmental disasters, reducing pollution, and addressing the impacts of industrial activities on the environment and local communities. Last week, an ERRS team began investigating claims of water pollution affecting five communities in Margibi County, as well as poor water quality in homes where Firestone employees live. The company's Water and Sanitation team participated in the investigation.

The investigation will focus on the reported water issues affecting employees' homes and the alleged contamination of nearby creeks, which also serve local communities. EPA researchers interviewed residents from the towns of Kparnya, Nezoe, Koon, Zelour, and Sam Towns.

EPA ERRS Manager, Rafael S. Ngumbu, urged citizens to remain calm and assured them that the agency is conducting a thorough and impartial investigation, with a detailed report to follow.

History:

Recently, Residents of five communities in Districts One and Two in Margibi County have leveled serious accusations against Firestone Liberia, claiming that the company's operations are contaminating their rivers. The pollution, they assert, is caused by waste from the Firestone rubber plantation.

The pollution allegedly affects mainly areas just downstream from Firestone's concession zone, with Kparyah Town being particularly hard-hit. This town is situated downstream from a large pipe belonging to Firestone, which is believed to be leaking contaminants into the river.

The residents speaking to this reporter in September also claimed that the chemical fertilizers known as Ammonium Nitrate used by the company to spray the young rubber trees are released into the grounds and run into the nearby rivers including the waste products from the company's treatment plant; something they said is responsible for the alleged water pollution.

According to research Ammonium nitrate is an odorless, colorless or white, crystal salt produced by the reaction of ammonia and nitric acid. It is an important component of many fertilizer mixtures. It provides a source of nitrogen to plants, which increases growth and crop yields. Small quantities of ammonium nitrate are also sold as an additive for mining explosives and other nonagricultural uses. Under normal handling conditions, ammonium nitrate is not harmful.

However, inhalation of high concentrations of ammonium nitrate dust can cause respiratory tract irritation. Symptoms may include coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath, or even suffocation. When swallowed in high concentrations, ammonium nitrate may cause headache, dizziness, abdominal pain, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, weakness, a tingling sensation, heart and circulation irregularities, convulsions, collapse, and suffocation. Ammonium nitrate forms a mild acid when mixed with water. This acid can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and skin. (For reference only: visit www. Nortechlabs.com)

Similarly, the red panels used to collect latex may have harmful chemicals that can leak into the soil or water. This can cause skin irritation, breathing problems, or serious health issues over time.

Another area that is allegedly affected is Koon Town. The town Chief Daniel Gray described the dire impact of this pollution on his community as appalling. He reported a range of health hazards, including outbreaks of skin diseases, tainted drinking water, and a lack of safe fish. Gray also noted that the pollution has been linked to at least one death in the area because of skin itch and diarrhea.

Mercy Kamara, the leader of Nezoe Town, elaborated on the situation, explaining that the river, once a vital source of fish for local families, has become unusable due to the pollution. "Women who previously fished to provide daily meals for their families can no longer do so because of the toxic water conditions" she lamented.

Reacting to claims of outbreak of waterborne diseases, the Director of Nursing at the Dolo Town Comprehensive Health Woiyea Dorbor, said at no time had their facility received reports of an outbreak of waterborne diseases from these communities. He explained "We regularly see patients with common illnesses like diarrhea, malaria, and typhoid, but these are typical cases for us."

The Dolo Town Comprehensive Health Center caters to residents in the Township of Dolo Town, Kparyah, Nezoe, Sand, Cewald and Koon Towns