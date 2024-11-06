Liberia: New President of PYJ Polytechnic University Embarks On Major Improvements

Ganta — The newly appointed President of PYJ Polytechnic University, Martin Y. Sumo Jr., has outlined an ambitious vision to elevate the university to international standards, comparable to prestigious institutions around the world. This comes as enrollment at the university continues to grow significantly.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa's Nimba County correspondent, Mr. Sumo emphasized his administration's commitment to enhancing student performance and providing a high-quality education that serves not only Nimba County but all Liberians and international students as well. "The university is not solely for Nimbaians; we welcome students from across Liberia and abroad, and we are well-equipped to provide quality education," he stated.

Mr. Sumo highlighted several facilities at the university that support educational excellence, including a two-story girls' dormitory, faculty housing, a modern stadium and gymnasium for students, advanced reading rooms, a computer lab, a modern science laboratory, a radio station, and a student center soon to be opened to the public.

PYJ Polytechnic's programs

The at the College of Allied Health Sciences, programs include Physician Assistant, Medical Laboratory, and Public Health; College of Agriculture offers degrees in Agronomy and Soil Science, College of Engineering and Information Technology: Offers programs in Electrical Engineering and Information Technology, College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences: Includes majors in Criminal Justice and Education and College of Business and Public Administration: Offers degrees in Accounting and Management.

Mr. Sumo encouraged the public and prospective students to take advantage of the institution, stressing the university's mission to support the government's educational goals by providing quality education to Liberian citizens.

Students at the university expressed satisfaction with their choice, stating that PYJ Polytechnic University has relieved them of the need to travel to Monrovia for quality education. "We see this institution as a great opportunity; in the past, we had to leave our county to get a good education, but now we can stay in Ganta and receive the best," said one student.

At the university's inauguration ceremony in Ganta's LPMC Community, the institution's founder, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, emphasized the university's role in supporting the government's efforts to educate future leaders of Liberia. Senator Johnson called on Nimbaians and all Liberians to support the university and take advantage of the educational opportunities it offers.