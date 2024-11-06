Liberia: Ministry of Public Works Holds Retreat in Ganta, Announces Nationwide Road Projects

6 November 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — The Ministry of Public Works has announced ambitious plans to embark on multiple road projects across Liberia, including the completion of the Ganta-Tappita road extending to southeastern parts of the country during the 2025 dry season.

The recent retreat, held in Ganta, gathered Minister Roland Loyfette Giddings, along with deputy ministers, directors, and other key officials from the Ministry. The focus was on planning major road projects and identifying funding strategies to implement critical infrastructure across the nation.

Minister Giddings informed FrontPageAfrica that the retreat aimed to enhance the Ministry's capacity to achieve its road construction goals within the next four years. Key projects include the Ganta-Tappita road, the Grand Gedeh to Maryland route, and the Bong to Lofa Highway. He praised President Joseph Boakai's administration for its commitment to addressing Liberia's poor road network and emphasized the Ministry's support for the President's vision.

"This government, led by President Joseph Boakai, is determined to improve the country's roads. With government support, the Ministry will undertake more road projects across Liberia to boost the agricultural sector, facilitate the free movement of people, and stimulate development and investment," said Minister Giddings.

Following the retreat, Minister Giddings inspected various roads in Nimba County, including the Ganta-Sanniquellie road, the Luogatuo border road, and the Ganta-Guinea border road. At the Ganta-Guinea border, joint security forces briefed him about recent flooding incidents that disrupted the movement of goods, services, and travelers, causing a significant impact on government revenue collection.

The joint security team reported that the bridge between Liberia and Guinea, built in the early 1960s by the Mano River Union (MRU), has not been adequately maintained, exacerbating issues during recent floods. They urged Minister Giddings to engage Guinean authorities to prevent future incidents and improve infrastructure at the border.

Minister Giddings assured the security team that he would advocate for government intervention and engage Guinean authorities for collaborative improvements.

He also emphasized that President Boakai's administration is working to address the country's road challenges before the end of its first six years in office. Minister Giddings projected that several major roads would be paved within four years, reducing the hardships faced by Liberians due to inadequate infrastructure.

