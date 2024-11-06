Liberia: SOA Defeat Liberian Champions in Fiba Zone-3 Women's Basketball Africa League Opener

Monrovia — The 2024 FIBA Africa Zone-3 Women's Basketball Africa League (WBLA) commenced on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, with Ivorian champions Societe Omninart Sports De l'Armee (SOA) trouncing Liberian champions Commissioners in a decisive opening match.

SOA showcased their dominance throughout the game, outscoring Commissioners by a staggering 95-32 points, marking a 63-point victory.

The Ivorian team established their authority early, finishing the first quarter with a commanding 24-4 lead. By halftime, SOA had further extended their lead to 51 points while the Liberian team managed just 13 points.

Despite adjustments and technical instructions from their coaching staff during the break, Commissioners struggled to reduce the deficit. SOA ended the third quarter with a comfortable 60-26 advantage and maintained their commanding performance in the final quarter.

This victory positions Societe Omninart Sports De l'Armee favorably for the next stage of the qualifiers.

In the day's second match, Nigeria's Customs recorded a hard-fought victory over Energy Basketball Club of Benin, winning 58-39. The Nigerian side led throughout the match, finishing the first quarter with a narrow 20-16 advantage. By halftime, Customs had increased their lead to 35-26.

Energy Basketball Club made an effort to close the gap in the third quarter, but Customs held firm, leading 49-33 before sealing their victory in the final quarter.

The FIBA Zone-3 Women's Basketball Africa League qualifiers represent an important international tournament taking place in Liberia for the first time, featuring seven teams from Ivory Coast, Benin, Nigeria, and host nation Liberia.

The tournament runs from November 5-10, 2024, as the seven clubs vie for two slots to advance to the final round of the WBLA in Dakar, Senegal, set for December 2024.

Liberia is represented by two teams: the Liberian female champions Commissioners and Invincible Eleven. The Liberia Basketball Association, the tournament's local organizing committee, has expressed confidence in hosting a successful event.