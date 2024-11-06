Liberia: Dozens of Armed Thugs Brutalized Man and Attack Unarmed AFL Personnel Over Land Dispute in Louisiana Township

Louisiana Township, Montserrado, four unarmed soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia, (AFL) were allegedly attacked by a gang of over 25 men, led by Ohmuru Sheriff alias DOC and his brother Sheriff alias (Dangoty), residents of Samukai Town, when they went to check on their property in the Township of Louisiana, Montserrado County.

Panic intensified amongst residents when reinforcement of heavily armed men of AFL soldiers from Harrisburg, including additional armed police from the Police Support Unit, (PSU) of the Liberia National Police, arrived on the scene later.

The state security rushed to the home of Mr. Solomon T. Miller to rescue the situation but upon his arrival the thugs had already fled the scene.

None of the security personnel of police could speak to journalists regarding the incident, upon leaving former Commissioner Miller's home.

The AFL Personnel who were said to have returned to the Country after their recent Peacekeeping Mission in Mali, had gone to check on their property they had purchased from former Louisiana Township Commissioner Solomon Miller a few years ago.

According to eyewitness George K. Kennedy, a tricycle rider, and also a victim of brutality from the same gang, who had severely beaten him, narrated that it all started when the military personnel arrived on the land and saw that all their cornerstones had been broken and they could not recognize

their boundaries, so they arrested two men they met on the land, which they believed had broken the cornerstones.

But said the soldiers later released the men after Mr. Miller had assured them they had all rights to the land which was deeded to them, but they only needed to do a re-survey to know the exact demarcations.

"They were over 25 twenty-five men, who put me in the trunk of the jeep, and while fleeing the community, we bumped into the four uniformed AFL personnel, who were leaving the community after concluding talks with Mr. Miller, but Ohmuru Sheriff alias (DOC) stopped his convoy of tugs and ordered them to disrobe the army officers and beat on them. One of the officers who remained standing in his position was hit on the head with a sharp object. I myself witnessed everything that happened to the army men because I pretended unconscious to save my life from the hands of the gang," said victim Kennedy

Kennedy recounted from his hospital bed how it all started when he decided not to run traffic that afternoon because of his toothache and he went to his uncle's Mr. Miller's place to rest for a while. But he later received a called from his aunt and as he was leaving to attend his aunt's call, he saw a silver jeep with armed men who leader shouted, 'that is the Mr. Miller man, catch and beat him.'

"I ran in the yard of a closed neighbor named Mr. Nyanti for rescue, and when I slid and fell down on the carpet grass, right away, the men rushed on and started beating me with electric wires, steel rods and other instruments. When I said my brothers, you guys can kill me for nothing because I am not Mr. Miller, immediately Ohmuru Sheriff, who led the group said the man is still alive you guys must finish him and the beating continued," victim Kennedy said

He further said after he was brutalized he was dumped and left for dead around the Peace Clinic, alongside the Caldwell to Louisiana Highway. But he was later recognized and rescued by some Motorcyclists who rushed him in an emergency to the nearby government clinic, where he was hospitalized. He is currently suffering internal wounds and has arranged to seek an X-ray based on a renowned medical referral.

In an interview, former Commissioner Miller admitted selling land to the Army personnel few years ago when he was commissioner but alleged that Mr. Momolu Kiadii, who works as Commander of LDEA in Samoka Town, is illegally claiming his property which he Kaidii cannot legally defend in any court of competent jurisdiction.

"I foresee uncontrollable violence on the increase in Louisiana if the government fails to intervene rapidly as the situation is getting out of hand. Seeing lawless people terrorizing peaceful and law-abiding citizens in the Township is life threatening. I was attacked at home and the same gangsters broke my window glasses, threw rocks and destroyed several items in my living room. My brother was once attacked because of me; if I were not law-abiding, I could get the support of establishing my own violent force to fight back but I cannot go that route because of my personality. The law must protect me!" he said

Mr. Miller, who can be reached on cell number +231886654632, said he fears for his life and that of his family for which he has written to the Minister of Justice and filed a complaint and has also written to the Director of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency with a complaint against their employee Momolu Kiadii. "Kiadii is one of the persons illegally claiming land on my property which he cannot legally defend in any court of competent jurisdiction. He goes to places on my property and discharges firearms, putting fear in the people around," former Commissioner Miller said.

Speaking to Mr. Momolu Kaidii via mobile phone, he denied encroaching on Former Commissioner's property and all allegations of sending thugs to perpetrate violence against peaceful Citizens in Louisiana Township.

"There are three Towns that are far away from Mr. Miller's Eighty Acres of land, located after the train tracks which he has sold out. But Mr. Miller is claiming property in these Towns which includes: Gono Town, Bassa Town and Pepper Town. I am the Administrator of Pepper Town, of which my Grandfather Sammy Pepper, established during the Tubman Regime, and I have deeds and all necessary documents in my possession. We are presently in court and Mr. Miller has not submitted any document declaring his ownership of said property," he said

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kiadii denied the allegations of knowing of any violence carried out on the day of the incident but admitted to being Uncle to the Sheriff Brothers in the Silver jeep, who allegedly headed the gang who perpetrated the violence.

"I am a peaceful man who does not partake in violence. Even though the Sheriff brothers are my nephews, crimes are not transferable. So. it does not mean if my brother kills, I am to pay for his crimes. Every man has to answer for his own crimes, so ask Mr. Miller for their number and you can ask them to also explain their side, because I do not have their numbers" he said

Meanwhile, Mr. Miller, is requesting the government of Liberia for security presence not for his family members only, but to assign armed security officers in the area in order to swiftly respond to violent incidents to avoid escalating hostility and loss of lives.