Congo — Town- Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Ngafuan has expressed his gratitude for the significant contributions made by stakeholders at the validation of the draft plan in a significant move toward the launch of Liberia's new National Development Plan, known as the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

In his address to attendees and stakeholders at the validation session, Minister Ngafuan emphasized the inclusive and participatory nature of the drafting process, which he described as crucial for ensuring that the plan resonates with the aspirations of the entire population. He emphasized the importance of collaboration across all sectors and levels of society.

The groundwork for the AAID was laid through an extensive nationwide consultative initiative spearheaded by President Joseph N. Boakai, which commenced on July 18, 2024. This bottom-up approach was specifically designed to foster civic engagement and encourage citizens to actively participate in shaping the future trajectory of the nation.

Reflecting on the extensive consultation efforts, Minister Ngafuan noted the invaluable support the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning received from diverse groups throughout Liberia.

Said Ngafuan, "This Draft AAID, which we are validating today, reflects a series of consultative meetings held across the country. The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Development expresses appreciation for the widespread support and goodwill received throughout the formulation process."

The ARREST framework Is presented as a comprehensive blueprint focused on long-term development across several critical sectors that are essential for Liberia's growth. One of the plan's primary emphasis areas is agriculture, where initiatives aim to bolster agribusiness value chains, thereby enhancing food security and generating employment.

Additionally, the plan prioritizes improvements in vital infrastructure, including information and communication technology (ICT), energy supplies, seaports, and air transport facilities to foster overall economic development

However, emphasis was directed towards improving the educational system in Liberia, spanning all stages from early childhood education to vocational training programs. This comprehensive approach aims to equip the youth with the necessary skills for future employment opportunities while health initiatives are geared towards improving water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) standards to support better health outcomes for citizens.

Minister Ngafuan specifically highlighted the tourism sector as an emerging growth area that possesses significant potential for private-sector investment. "The tourism and agriculture sectors are vital and should be led by the private sector, and we encourage them to seize these opportunities," Ngafuan stated.

Accordingly, the estimated cost for executing the AAID is projected to be approximately $7.6 billion, with the Liberian government expected to contribute $2.283 billion, accounting for 30% of total funding. The private sector is anticipated to play a dynamic role, contributing about $2.663 billion, representing 35% of the financial requirement. Official Development Assistance (ODA) is projected to contribute approximately $1.902 billion, or 25% of the budget, while contributions from the diaspora are expected to reach $761 million, amounting to 10% through remittances.

In furtherance, Ngafuan reiterated the crucial need for a collaborative approach to national development. He stressed that the successful realization of the ARREST Agenda hinges on the active involvement of diverse societal sectors.

"Everyone has a role to play in national development; this includes the private sector, our development partners, Liberians both at home and abroad, civil society, and, particularly, our youth," he asserted.

Ngafuan acknowledged the contributions of developmental partners who supported the formulation of the AAID. He acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the UN's multidisciplinary team and Chief Technical Advisor, Dr. Mario Cactano, who played a critical role in assisting with the drafting process. Minister Ngafuan also paid gratitude to national consultants, Subah Belle Associates and ADMA, for their commitment and expertise in shaping the document.

Also speaking, World Health Organization Country Representative Dr. Peter Climent, who proxy for the UN Resident Coordinator, expressed gratitude to the government and stakeholders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the development process.

"This has been a significant process requiring dedication and commitment to achieve results in a timely manner," Dr. Climent said. He applauded the consultative nature of the process, which he described as inclusive and transparent with the broad participation from all sectors.

He further stressed the need to integrate the health development plan into the broader national agenda, noting that it provides a strategic roadmap for identifying and prioritizing Liberia's health concerns. "As partners and friends of Liberia, we remain steadfast in our commitment to support the government in this pivotal endeavor," Dr. Climent concluded.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, alignment, and coordination as key elements for the success of the ARREST Agenda. "This process is more inclusive and transparent, requiring the involvement and participation of everyone," he remarked, noting the need for all sectors to align their objectives with the national development plan.