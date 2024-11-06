Ghana: Legon Cities Will Avoid Relegation - Paa Kwesi Fabin

The Head Coach of Premier League side, Legon Cities, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, has allayed fears of the club suffering relegation this season, expressing confidence in the team's ability to move away from the 'danger' zone.

Coach Fabin, who joined the Royals in August 2023, finished the 2023-24 league season in 13th position.

The 2024-25 season did not start well for the side as they went on a seven-game winless run, drawing two and losing five. They have, however, recorded wins in their last two games - a 2-1 victory over Young Apostles and a 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko last Wednesday.

Monday's victory moved the side off the bottom of the log to a step above Dreams FC, who lie bottom on the table.

Speaking after the victory on Monday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Coach Fabin stated that his team was out of the woods and finally found their winning mojo.

"We have found our scoring boots; that has been key in our last two games and brought us victories. Today, we should have scored more; we are not at our best yet, but we will keep working until we get there."

He attributed the team's poor results at the start of the season to goal-scoring, noting that they have been working on it and it is getting better.

Coach Fabin has set a mid-table target by the end of the first round, after which he hopes to add some experienced players, especially in attack, to push them further up the log.

Legon Cities will next trek to Samreboi to face defending league champions, Samartex FC, on Sunday.