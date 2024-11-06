Ghana: 2024 Dec. Polls - Pray for Peace, Stability of Our Country - Prophetess Nkansah II

Christians have been admonished to pray for the continuous peace and stability as the country draws closer to this year's polls.

The leader of the United Faith Tabernacle Church (UFTC), Prophetess Mercy Atta Nkansah III, said Christians must emulate the peaceful God they serve.

She gave the advice at the 34th annual National Convention of UFTC at Ahodwo, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Sunday.

The three-day programme was on the theme "You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt loses its saltiness,"

The occasion brought together the Member of Parliament (MP) of Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Municipal Chief Executive of Nsawam, Emmanuel Owusu Arthur, clergy and congregation from across the country and Cote d' Ivoire.

The leader of UFTC said without peace and stability in the country, there would not be development and Christians would not have peace to worship God.

She stressed the need for the citizenry, political leaders to promote tolerance and put Ghana first in all that they do.

Prophetess Nkansah urged Christians to pray for God's guidance in the elections.

Mr Owusu Arthur who spoke on behalf of the MP commended the church for their contribution in the development of the church over the years and assured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to ensure a peaceful election on December 7.

The MCE reiterated the call for Ghanaians to promote peace in the country.

As part of the occasion, the MP donated GH¢10,000 and the Member of Council of State, Paa Kofi Ansong, presented GH¢20,000 respectively to the church to support them in their activities.

The church held prayers for Ghana, the executive, legislature and judiciary for a peaceful election.