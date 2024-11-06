Nigeria: 'Your Victory Shows Confidence Americans Have in You', Tinubu Hails Trump

6 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement said President Tinubu was looking forward to "strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world."

President Tinubu also said, "Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens."

According to President Tinubu, Trump's victory reflected the trust and confidence the American people placed in his leadership.

He also congratulated the American people on their commitment to democracy.

President Tinubu believes that, given President Trump's experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the United States' influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader said President Trump would bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

