Nigeria: NPC Seeks Collaboration for Sustainable Data

6 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke

The National Population Commission (NPC) has expressed its commitment to collaborate with relevant bodies toward achieving sustainable data and statistics in the country.

The commission's chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this during a hybrid international workshop, organised by the Department of Statistics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in collaboration with the NPC.

"A robust synergy between relevant bodies responsible for data collation and statistics would enhance a seamless census process and other data collection efforts, which could lead to advanced geospatial statistical modeling," Kwarra said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Prof. Harrison Etaga, said the event was an annual seminar on geospatial statistical modeling, representing an ambitious expansion of the knowledge-sharing platform.

Etaga noted that the event was put together to address various global issues, as the world increasingly recognizes the role of geospatial modeling in tackling urgent global challenges in health and population studies, agriculture, and climate science.

In her keynote address, the Anambra State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, explained that the exercise would focus on detailed and localized data by aggregating information from smaller units to estimate population figures, emphasizing its importance for rapid preliminary population estimates.

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Bernard Odoh, represented by the Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences, Prof. Emma Nnakwuba, argued that the intersection of interdisciplinary research within the faculties of physical sciences and environmental sciences would foster more information and knowledge, driving a dynamic and innovative approach to research.

