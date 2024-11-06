Nigeria: Chief of Army Staff Lagbaja Dies in Lagos At 56

6 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

The Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, has announced the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff. He was aged 56.

A statement by the Presidency signed by Bayo Onanuga said Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

Born on February 28, 1968, Lt. General Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His distinguished military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Throughout his service, Lt. General Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

An alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, he earned a Master's degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.

"President Tinubu expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time. He wishes Lt. General Lagbaja eternal peace and honours his significant contributions to the nation," the Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) Onanuga stated.

