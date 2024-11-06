Nigeria: Bayelsa Group Seeks Reparation for Environmental Pollution

Governor Diri led the group to meet with President Tinubu in Abuja.

A group of Ijaw stakeholders headed by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is seeking reparation for environmental pollution caused by oil companies operating in the state.

Mr Diri said the group made the demand through the Bayelsa Oil and Pollution Commission report titled, "An Environmental Genocide: Counting the Human and Environmental Cost of Oil in Bayelsa, Nigeria," presented to the President.

Mr Diri said this while speaking with State House correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the report prepared by the Bayelsa State Oil & Environmental Commission outlined the challenges Bayelsa communities faced due to oil spills and environmental degradation.

"We seek your support in implementing comprehensive strategies for remediation and reparation regarding the estimated 25 per cent environmental burden we have borne over the years.

"We believe that addressing these concerns will further strengthen the collaboration between Bayelsa State and the Federal Government, promoting sustainable development and prosperity for our communities.

"We are eager for the opportunity to engage with you on these matters and explore pathways to mutual growth," the governor said to President Tinubu.

Mr Diri said he has invited the president to inaugurate the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road, a federal project, and to perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ekeremor-Agge Road, which would connect the state to the Atlantic Ocean and boost the Blue Economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He suggested that the Federal Government should apply the Companies Income Tax (Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit scheme) for the actualisation of Nembe-Brass Road, another federal road.

He said the Bayelsa State Government had advanced work on the first phase of the 21-kilometer road with 10 bridges.

"This road is essential for creating access to the Brass terminal, for ease of moving agricultural produce to the capital and outside the state as well as enhancing mobility in the region.

"The Brass Island hosts significant establishments such as the Brass Liquefied Natural Gas Project, Brass Fertilizer & Petrochemical Company Ltd., and International Oil Companies," Mr Diri said in his address to President Tinubu.

The governor commended Mr Tinubu for his "vision and boldness" in initiating the 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project construction.

He said the road is designed to enhance connectivity between Nigeria's South-west and South-south regions and improve cross-country trade relations.

"We are pleased that this highway will traverse Bayelsa State along with Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States, before concluding in Calabar.

"We kindly request that construction commences simultaneously from the South-south end as it has started from the South-west," he said.

He requested the support of the President in expediting the completion of the East-West Road.

(NAN)