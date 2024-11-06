Senegal: Wafu a U17 - Senegal Stage Remarkable Comeback to Clinch Title On Penalties

Senegal emerged victorious in a pulsating WAFU A U17 Cup final, overcoming Mali 5-4 on penalties after an extraordinary 3-3 draw in regulation time on Monday night.

The hosts completed a remarkable comeback from two goals down to claim the regional title in front of their jubilant home supporters, though they had to survive an early Mali onslaught.

The two sides in the final had already confirmed their participation in the 2025 U17 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations and the battle was for the regional title.

The Young Eagles stunned the home crowd within the first minute when Seydou Dembélé broke the deadlock, and Bakary Simpara doubled their advantage just before halftime in the 43rd minute, seemingly putting Mali in control.

However, the Young Lions of Teranga mounted a spectacular second-half revival.

Yamar Ndiaye sparked the comeback with a goal in the 48th minute, before Etienne Mendy levelled the scores five minutes later. Ndiaye then struck again in the 63rd minute to give Senegal an improbable lead.

The drama wasn't over, as Aboubacar Camara equalised for Mali in the 67th minute, forcing the final to penalties where Senegal ultimately prevailed 5-4.

Despite the defeat, Mali dominated the individual awards, with Lassine Sinaba named best goalkeeper, Bakary Simpara securing the top scorer award, and Seydou Dembélé crowned player of the tournament.

The victory marks a historic achievement for the host nation, who demonstrated remarkable resilience to overturn what seemed an insurmountable deficit against the defending champions.