Nigeria: 500 Residents Benefit From Seadogs' Medical Mission in Delta

5 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kelvin Meluwa

Residents of Egini in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State have commended the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) for providing free medical care to over 500 locals during its weekend outreach, known as the NAS Medical Mission.

The medical outreach, held at the Egini Primary Healthcare Centre, offered diagnosis, treatment, and essential medications to residents, with referrals to Warri Central Hospital for severe cases.

The initiative was part of the association's quarterly outreach, also serving as a prelude to the association's 2024/25 first Quarter Pyrates Working Committee meeting in Effurun, Uvwie LGA.

Speaking on behalf of the community, President General (PG) of Egini Community, Mr Dolor Patrick, expressed gratitude for the intervention, noting that the outreach saved residents, especially those finding it difficult to access healthcare.

One of the beneficiaries, who received treatment for typhoid and malaria, Mama Joy Onogharefe, said, "The treatment was free, thanks to NAS. I was previously asked to pay N25,000 elsewhere, but today, I got it all here without charge."

Leading the outreach, NAS First Mate and Chief Administrative Officer, Dr Kenechukwu Eneli, emphasised the organisation's dedication to underserved communities.

NAS Second Mate and Chief Programmes Officer, Chief Bart Akelemor, a healthcare professional from the UK, said, "Our medical mission began in 2010 to support rural communities without adequate healthcare facilities. Many avoid hospitals due to high costs and instead rely on chemists or native healers."

Dr Odoemena Chiazor, head of the NAS medical team, highlighted the programme's structure, which includes essential referrals.

