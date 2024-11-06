Nigeria: African Horse Sickness Threatens Kaduna Polo Tournaments

5 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ernest Ekpenyong

The dreaded African Horse Sickness (AHS) that ravages stables in the northern part of Nigeria has taken a toll on the game of polo as the Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Polo tournament and the prestigious Kaduna international polo festival have been shifted again.

Already, both polo fiestas that have suffered two postponements since the outbreak of the deadly sickness that kills horses within days of infection have again been put off indefinitely as efforts at containing the AHS by stakeholders are yielding slow results even as the tournaments' dates approach.

Polo Royals can report that the African Patrons polo extravaganza that is held annually at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Resort in Kaduna earlier scheduled for October 21 but shifted to the second week of November has been postponed indefinitely.

A statement released by the organizers, Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club confirmed the latest postponement, stating that a new date for the continental polo fiesta that also creates awareness against the Breast Cancer pandemic, would be communicated to all participating teams and stakeholders.

"It is evident that a highly fatal strain is circulating endemically. Collectively, we need to prioritize safeguarding our treasured horses at this moment in order to continue enjoying the usual safe polo experience.

"On this sad note, we would like to inform you all that the 2024 Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup polo tournament series is hereby suspended indefinitely to protect the health & welfare of our beloved horses," the release concludes.

Similarly, the statement from Kaduna Polo Club that was preparing to celebrate the 106th edition of its bill board Kaduna international polo festival that is home to the over four century old Georgian Trophy, has also been put off three weeks to the start of the glamorous festival.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.