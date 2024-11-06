Nigeria: African Horse Sickness Threatens Kaduna Polo Tournaments

The dreaded African Horse Sickness (AHS) that ravages stables in the northern part of Nigeria has taken a toll on the game of polo as the Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Polo tournament and the prestigious Kaduna international polo festival have been shifted again.

Already, both polo fiestas that have suffered two postponements since the outbreak of the deadly sickness that kills horses within days of infection have again been put off indefinitely as efforts at containing the AHS by stakeholders are yielding slow results even as the tournaments' dates approach.

Polo Royals can report that the African Patrons polo extravaganza that is held annually at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Resort in Kaduna earlier scheduled for October 21 but shifted to the second week of November has been postponed indefinitely.

A statement released by the organizers, Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club confirmed the latest postponement, stating that a new date for the continental polo fiesta that also creates awareness against the Breast Cancer pandemic, would be communicated to all participating teams and stakeholders.

"It is evident that a highly fatal strain is circulating endemically. Collectively, we need to prioritize safeguarding our treasured horses at this moment in order to continue enjoying the usual safe polo experience.

"On this sad note, we would like to inform you all that the 2024 Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup polo tournament series is hereby suspended indefinitely to protect the health & welfare of our beloved horses," the release concludes.

Similarly, the statement from Kaduna Polo Club that was preparing to celebrate the 106th edition of its bill board Kaduna international polo festival that is home to the over four century old Georgian Trophy, has also been put off three weeks to the start of the glamorous festival.