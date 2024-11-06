Nigeria: Dikko Congratulates Nimrod On Continental Appointment

5 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, has congratulated Engineer Musa Nimrod, on his election as the President of the African Beach Volleyball Commission.

The Board of Administration of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) appointed Engineer Nimrod, who is the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, at its meeting in Morocco.

According to the NSC Chairman, Engineer Nimrod's appointment is well-deserved following his enormous contributions to the development of beach Volleyball over the years.

"I am personally happy with this news because it shows that more of our sports administrators are beginning to get international recognition which is good for the growth of our sports back home.

"Just last month, Mr. Wahid Enitan Oshodi, was elected the President of the African Table Tennis Federation during the ATTF General Assembly in Ethiopia and now it's Engineer Nimrod in Volleyball.

"This is part of the growth we want to see in our sports, and the NSC will support the various Sports Federations to ensure that more of such feats are achieved at international level.

"The Sports Commission is determined to see that the sports sector witnesses a new trajectory of consistent success from the grassroots to the elite level," he said.

