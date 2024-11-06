Liberia: NEC Protest, a Tale Beyond Staff Hazard Benefits

The National Elections Commission (NEC) in Liberia, despite receiving widespread praise for its historic conduct of the 2023 legislative and presidential elections, is now facing internal disputes that have come to light. Reports indicate significant tensions between Chairperson Davidetta Brown Lansanah and most, if not all, of her fellow commissioners, particularly Co-Chairperson P. Teplah Reeves. These tensions revolve around issues of accountability, leadership, and financial management within the Commission.

Recently, the conflict led to both Lansanah and Reeves appearing separately on OK FM 99.5's Morning Rush show, where they responded to allegations amid growing unrest among the NEC staff. On November 5, the Commission's activities were disrupted when 110 staff members protested, demanding their "just benefits," including election hazard allowances.

The protesting employees signed a resolution calling for swift action on their demands, which reportedly are only part of broader grievances within the NEC. They assert that they lack secure insurance coverage despite routinely facing high risks during election periods, which includes transporting materials to remote areas and ensuring the conduct of voting.

"The Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners should immediately and formally establish a committee to determine terms, especially the six-month hazard allowance and insurance benefits for staff, with the budget transfer of the remaining declared funds," stated the aggrieved employees.

Rennie Gleegar, the spokesperson for the staff, emphasized that they would not resume work until their demands were met, expressing frustration over the recent lack of transportation support from the Commission, which has imposed a financial burden on them. The staff's resolution, dated October 30, 2024, invokes Section 2.4 of the New Elections Law, allowing the NEC's Board of Commissioners to make decisions related to staff welfare when a quorum is present.

US$8 million surplus

At the center of the controversy is a surplus of US$8 million from the 2023 elections budget. Originally, the NEC requested US$91 million for the elections, but this was negotiated down by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to US$53 million. The Commission reportedly completed the election successfully under budget, resulting in a balance of $8 million, of which US$2 million was subsequently used for by-elections in Grand Gedeh and Nimba County following vacancies.

Chairperson Lansanah has defended her decision to return the remaining funds to the government, stating that it is "not the money of the NEC" and should be returned. She suggested that some within the Commission, including Co-Chairperson Reeves, opposed this decision, believing that the surplus should be retained by the NEC. "The co-chair raised the issue of why this money should have been sent back to the government. This is what she said," Lansanah stated on air. She speculated that certain government officials might be instigating the staff protests but maintained she had done nothing wrong in returning the funds.

Lansanah claims the NEC has already provided six months of hazard benefits to employees and that, to her knowledge, the government, through the NEC, owes nothing further. She also noted that plans to construct a staff canteen, a decision made by the entire Board, were not solely her initiative. "The proposal for a canteen came from the vision that staff needed a space to eat and talk, and to keep food from attracting pests. It would have been a good use of funds, but unfortunately, it didn't materialize," she said.

Responding to accusations of unilateral decision-making, Lansanah stated she has always welcomed input from all commissioners, though as chair, she sometimes has to make final decisions.

Co-Chair Reeves' counterclaims

Co-Chairperson Reeves disputes Lansanah's portrayal of events, suggesting that the chair has been running the NEC unilaterally. Reeves claims the other commissioners have been excluded from key decisions and lack the respect and authority granted to them by law.

Reeves denied any intention to keep the surplus but expressed concern that the Board was unaware of the funds until Lansanah presented plans to use part of it for initiatives not outlined in the original 2023 budget, including US$450,000 for headquarters renovations--a sum she considers excessive.

CSA's Intervention

The head of the Civil Service Agency, Josiah Jokai, intervened by visiting the NEC headquarters, where he met with the aggrieved staff. Jokai pledged to consult with Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, the NEC Board, and other stakeholders to find a resolution within three days. Following his assurance, the staff agreed to pause their protest, hopeful that their demands will soon be addressed.