Liberia: Supreme Court Fails to Settle House's Dispute

The Supreme Court's Chamber Justice Yarmie Quiqui Gbeisay's attempts to mediate the political impasse between the majority bloc and House Speaker's bloc reached a standstill on Tuesday, November 5. The discussions, initiated by Justice through a called conference, were centered on the issuance of a Writ of Probation requested by Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa to challenge his potential removal by the majority bloc.

What is more concerning for the Supreme Court is that Justice Gbeisay alone would now decide whether to grant the extraordinary relief seemingly as a matter of course, as prayed for by Speaker Koffa.

Experts at Gbeisay's intervention during the Tuesday meeting witnessed that the parties, the Koffa's bloc and the Majority bloc maintained their respective stance on the issues of no negotiation.

This no-negotiation posture places Gbeisay in an indecisive position.

Speaker Koffa has affirmed his stance to retain his position, declaring that he will only step down if the requisite two-thirds majority is obtained for his removal.

While the majority bloc insisted on moving forward with Speaker Koffa's removal, a process they say will follow due process beginning yesterday, Tuesday.

It comes a day after Gbeisay clarified at last Monday's conference hearing that he did not place a stay order on the functioning of the Majority Members of the House of Representatives.

Justice Gbeisay had earlier addressed both parties involved in the legislative dispute, saying that his stay order was specific to the removal of the Speaker and not to prevent session by the majority members -- adding that the majority bloc should give the Speaker due process.