Gambia: Utgsu Sports Committee Delivers Verdict On Ecomansa Appeal Against JSA

5 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The Sports Committee of the University of The Gambia Students' Union (UTGSU) recently delivered a verdict on Economics and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) appeal against Journalism Students' Association (JSA) for fielding unqualified player.

The Sports Committee of the University of The Gambia Students' Union (UTGGSU) stated that after a thorough investigation Economics and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) were awarded with the maximum points after JSA were found guilty of fielding unqualified player.

The Committee fined JSA D2, 000 for fielding unqualified player.

The committee revealed that the points of JSA were forfeited.

The committee also disqualified JSA from participating in the Vice Chancellor knock out competition.

Babucarr Gay is banned from playing the Vice Chancellor football tournament matches until the end of the tenure of the current executive of the UTGSU.

UTGSU urged all students and teams to honour rules and regulations governing the tournament to avoid fines and suspensions.

Luneburg humiliate Wateva to reach Bakau knock out final

Mayor Bensouda donates football items to Tankong kunda FC

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.