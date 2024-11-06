Gambia: Utgsu Sports Committee Delivers Verdict On Ecomansa Appeal Against JSA

The Sports Committee of the University of The Gambia Students' Union (UTGSU) recently delivered a verdict on Economics and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) appeal against Journalism Students' Association (JSA) for fielding unqualified player.

The Sports Committee of the University of The Gambia Students' Union (UTGGSU) stated that after a thorough investigation Economics and Management Students' Association (ECOMANSA) were awarded with the maximum points after JSA were found guilty of fielding unqualified player.

The Committee fined JSA D2, 000 for fielding unqualified player.

The committee revealed that the points of JSA were forfeited.

The committee also disqualified JSA from participating in the Vice Chancellor knock out competition.

Babucarr Gay is banned from playing the Vice Chancellor football tournament matches until the end of the tenure of the current executive of the UTGSU.

UTGSU urged all students and teams to honour rules and regulations governing the tournament to avoid fines and suspensions.

