Gambia: Luneburg Humiliate Wateva to Reach Bakau Knock Out Final

5 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Luneburg on Saturday hammered Wateva FC 4-1 in their semi-final match played at the Bakau Mini Stadium to reach the 2024 Unique Group sponsored-Bakau Sports Committee (BSC) 'nawettan' knockout final.

Sulayman Jallow scored a brace for Luneburg during the match.

Bakary Demba and Omar Senghore also registered their names on the score sheet for Luneburg in the match.

Briima Jaiteh's strike during the match only proved to be a consolation goal for Wateva FC.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final fixture between Ron Mango and Kansala ended goalless on Sunday.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 5-5.

Bakau Sports Committee (BSC) postponed penalty shootouts until further notice.

BSC will communicate to the teams about whether the penalty shootouts will continue or rescheduled the semi-final fixture.

