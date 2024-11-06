Gambia: Hon Fatou Kinteh Attends OIC High Level Ministerial Donors' Conference in Jeddah PS Kah With Hon. Fatou Kinteh

Honorable Fatou S. Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare attended the OIC High Level Ministerial Donors' Conference in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, to support the displaced and refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad Region. The event was held on 26 October 2024.

Addressing the meeting, Hon. Minister took the opportunity to applaud the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of His Majesty the King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the OIC General Secretariat, OCHA and UNHCR for hosting this important donors' conference to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Refugees in the Sahel and Lake Chad Region.

"I am reliably informed that this High Level Ministerial Conference will seek to raise awareness on the multifaceted crisis gripping the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, and the urgency of mobilising the needed financial and material resources, including appropriate strategies to address this crisis by building partnerships to support nexus approaches that promote longer-term solutions to displacement, food security and other challenges," she remarked.

She called for a need to consolidate and concentrate diplomatic supports and engagements to resolve and prevent the various crises in the region and to promote effective response and achievement of longer-term objectives as well as mobilise resources for the immediate humanitarian response and nexus initiatives.

"As the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, I am equally concerned with the recent floods in the Sahel region which have had devastating effects, particularly on the most vulnerable populations, including women, children, the elderly and the physically challenged," she affirmed.

She assured that The Gambia, having assumed the Chairmanship of the 15th Summit of the OIC under the dynamic leadership of H.E. Adama Barrow, is fully committed to the objectives of this donors' conference to support Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees in Sahel and Lake Chad Region.

"As a government, we associate ourselves with the promotion of national sovereignty; international cooperation; humanitarian principles; poverty reduction; sustainable food security; constructive and all-inclusive dialogue; peace and security."

"Therefore, my delegation would like to express that the government of The Gambia is currently considering its pledge and contribution towards this noble humanitarian cause, and its decision will be communicated to the OIC General Secretariat accordingly in due course".

She concluded by encouraging coordinated efforts involving local communities, governments and international organisations to ensure comprehensive and targeted responses that address both immediate needs and long-term challenges at hand.

Hon. Kinteh was accompanied by PS Roheyatou Kah.

The meeting was also attended by His Highness, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Conference, Excellency, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

