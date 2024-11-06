Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Donates Football Items to Tankong Kunda FC

5 November 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Seedy Jallow in Crr

The Mayor of Kanifing Talib Ahmad Bensouda recently donated two sets of jerseys, two balls and two socks to Tankong Kunda Football Club in the Central River Region North.

The donation was meant to improve sports at grassroots level.

The donation was aimed at promoting peace and unity in the country.

Head coach of Tankong Kunda FC, Ebrima Danso, thanked Mayor Bensouda for the donation.

Danso assured Mayor Bensuda that the youth of Tankong Kunda village would make the best use of the donated sport items.

"We would continue to support you with your contributions," Coach Danso Said.

Ba Chaman Danso, a native of Tankong Kunda applauded Mayor Bensouda for his benevolent gesture.

