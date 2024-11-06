Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE will host an Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Harare next week where the recent general elections in Mozambique and Botswana will be discussed.

Also up for discussion will be the Namibian elections slated for next month.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere gave details of the upcoming Summit during yesterday's post-Cabinet media briefing.

The summit will be held from 16 to 20 November, with preparations at an advanced stage to welcome the regional Heads of State and Government.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet considered and noted preparations for hosting the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government presented by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

"The nation is informed that an Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government is scheduled to be held in Harare from 16th to 20th November, 2024, primarily to address emerging issues of regional significance," said Dr Muswere.

"The summit is expected to be briefed on political events in the region, including the recent elections in Mozambique and Botswana and upcoming polls in Namibia".

He said technical Sub-Committees have already started convening meetings to prepare for the Extraordinary Summit.

"The Sub-Committees will ride on the already established protocols which facilitated the successful hosting of the 44th SADC Summit to ensure the seamless convening of the Extraordinary Summit," said Dr Muswere.

Meanwhile, Cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between SADC Member States Regarding the Establishment of the SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE).

Dr Muswere said to ensure universal access to sustainable modern energy by 2030, the Government continues to explore and incorporate clean and efficient energy sources to meet the country's energy needs.

He said Cabinet considered and approved the Accession of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Amendment Protocol of 2025.

"Zimbabwe is a member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and is party to its constitutive Agreements," said Dr Muswere.

"In January 2017, the Protocol amending the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) entered into force. TRIPS provides for medicines to be produced under special compulsory license, for export to countries particularly reliant on overseas supplies to meet the needs of their patients".

TRIPS, the Minister added, secures a legal pathway for access to affordable medicines as a permanent part of the Agreement, and creates public health safeguards.