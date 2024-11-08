Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Leaves for Boko's Inauguration

8 November 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Kudakwashe Mugari

President Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC Chair, has left the country for the inauguration of Botswana's in coming President Duma Boko.

President Boko's Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) won 36 seats in parliament in elections held on October 30, followed by Botswana Congress Party (BCP) with 15, while Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and BDP managed five and four seats, respectively.

The lawyer, aged 54, became Botswana's sixth president following his swearing-in last Friday.

President Mnangangwa last week commended the UDC coalition for its success and welcomed outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi's commitment to a smooth and orderly transition.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.