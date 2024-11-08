Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Leaves for Boko's Inauguration

President Mnangagwa, who is also the SADC Chair, has left the country for the inauguration of Botswana's in coming President Duma Boko.

President Boko's Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) won 36 seats in parliament in elections held on October 30, followed by Botswana Congress Party (BCP) with 15, while Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and BDP managed five and four seats, respectively.

The lawyer, aged 54, became Botswana's sixth president following his swearing-in last Friday.

President Mnangangwa last week commended the UDC coalition for its success and welcomed outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi's commitment to a smooth and orderly transition.