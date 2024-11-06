Nigeria: Another Priest Kidnapped in Imo State, Southern Nigeria

Abuja — Another priest has been kidnapped in Nigeria. He is Fr Emmanuel Azubuike. The priest, who works in the parish of St. Theresa, Obollo, Isiala Mbano, in the southern state of Imo, was kidnapped on November 5 while he was returning to his parish. According to the Diocese of Okigwe, Fr Azubuike was ordained a priest on September 27, 2014. We recall that the rector of the Minor Seminary of Agenegabode, in the State of Edo, in southern Nigeria, Fr Thomas Oyode, kidnapped on October 27, is still in the hands of his kidnappers (see Fides, 29/10/2024).