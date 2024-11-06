Liberia: Global Leaders Celebrate President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Legacy With Inaugural Power Walkher Global 25 Honors

Atlanta — In a tribute to former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the world's first democratically elected female head of state, 55 influential women leaders gathered in Atlanta for the historic launch of the Power WalkHER Global 25. The exclusive October 29 event, held at the Ivy Showroom, marked a milestone in global female leadership, uniting figures across government, entertainment, and business to spotlight women who drive significant impact and influence across the globe.

The event highlighted virtual appearances by prominent U.S. officials, including White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, alongside in-person honorees like Mona Scott-Young, CEO of Monami Entertainment, and Michelle Rice, President of TV One. The Power WalkHER Global 25, created by global strategist Barkue Tubman, honors women who are redefining leadership across industries and continents.

The initiative also launched the "Power Walk & Boss Talk" platform, with plans for a global podcast series starting December 2024, as well as international summits, retreats, and strategic roundtables aimed at fostering partnerships among women leaders. "This gathering is about more than recognition," Tubman explained. "It's about creating a sustainable network for women who walk in their power daily."

2024 Honorees in Key Sectors:

· Government & Policy: Karine Jean-Pierre (White House), Linda Thomas-Greenfield (UN), Hannatu Musa Musawa (Nigeria), Erica Lowe (White House Advisor)

· Business & Finance: Lisa Wardell (Adtalem), Arian Simone (Fearless Fund), Dr. Jatali Bellanton (Global Finance Education), Deanna Hamilton (Urban Development)

· Media & Entertainment: Mona Scott-Young (Monami Entertainment), Michelle Rice (TV One), Yandy Smith-Harris

· Sports & Innovation: Isha Johansen (FIFA), Gbemisola Abudu (NBA Africa), Jennifer Smash (Metaverse Pioneer), Atoya Bureleson (Ladies Playbook)

· Global Impact: Edith Jibunoh (World Bank), Kaye Greenidge (Invest Barbados), Ndidi Nwuneli (ONE Campaign)

About Power Walk & Boss Talk

Power Walk & Boss Talk is a global platform designed to empower and connect women leaders through networking, content creation, and events.

About Barkue Tubman-Zawolo

Liberian-born entrepreneur Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, the founder of Power WalkHER Global 25, is also Chief Community Officer at a major media brand for Black women, where she leads cross-border collaborations and international growth. Through her nonprofit, The Boss Lady Effect, she seeks to empower future generations of women leaders.