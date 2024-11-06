Liberia: Project On Community Policing Launched By RAL and Ned

Rescue Alternatives Liberia (RAL) with funding support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) officially launched the community policing project on Friday November 1, 2024.

The project seeks to improve citizen-police relations, and advocate for prison reforms through increased engagement and collaboration. The project will also foster collaboration between communities and law enforcement, increase accountability, and promote a culture of mutual respect and understanding. It will be implemented in three of Liberia's fifteen counties. They are: Montserrado, Nimba/Sinoe and Grand Bassa Counties.

Giving the overview of the project, the National Program Coordinator of Rescue Alternatives Liberia (RAL), Mr. Sam M. Nimely filled with excitement said the launch marks a significant milestone in the drive toward enhancing public safety and trust within communities through the community policing project.

The event at the I-Campus on Carey Street in Monrovia brought together over fifty (50) participants including community members, law enforcement officials, civil society leaders, and stakeholders together.

Sam Collins who proxy for the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police pledged the unflinching support of the LNP during the implementation of the project.

During the implementation of the project, RAL with funding support from NED will engage in training sessions for police officers, community leaders, and local volunteers, fostering a culture where safety is a shared responsibility and trust is built over time.

About RAL:

RAL is a criminal justice system reform; death penalty abolition, and anti-torture advocacy group with membership of several national, regional, and international coalitions/networks, including Transitional Justice Working Group, West African Human Rights Defenders Networks, Pan African Human Rights Defender Networks, The World Coalition Against the Death Penalty, and International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT). RAL was established in 1994.