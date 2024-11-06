Nigeria: Lagbaja - Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting

6 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Initially scheduled for today, the council meeting was postponed in honour of Taoreed Lagbaja.

President Bola Tinubu, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has ordered rescheduling the Federal Executive Council meeting till another date to be announced.

Initially scheduled for today, the council meeting was postponed in honour of Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Mr Lagbaja, a lieutenant general, served as the Chief of Army Staff from 19 June 2023 till his death on 5 November 2024.

President Tinubu also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide for seven days in honour of the departed general.

Earlier today, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja family and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He wished Mr Lagbaja eternal peace and honoured his significant contributions to the nation.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.